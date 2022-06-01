Case of toddler hit by school bus to be referred to DPP

PUTRAJAYA: The investigation paper on a fatal accident involving a 16-month-old girl who was hit by a school bus in Taman Anggerik, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi in Sepang near here recently will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office (DPP) soon.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohamad when contacted today said his department needed to complete several items before handing over the investigation paper to the DPP.

According to him, the police are currently waiting for the victim’s autopsy report as well as the report from the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) and will also record a conversation with the victim’s sister and next of kin as soon as possible as the victim’s family is currently under Covid-19 quarantine.

“When all these processes are completed, we will refer to the DPP as soon as possible,“ he said.

On May 26, a toddler died after being hit by a school bus in front of her house in Taman Anggerik, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the victim was believed to have been hit while following her sister who came out of the house to board the bus in the 12.15 pm incident.

The 50-year-old male bus driver was later detained to assist in the investigation and he was released on police bail the same day after giving his statement, Wan Kamarul Azran said. - Bernama