KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have completed the investigation papers on the alleged assault of a former politician in Kemaman and referred the case to the deputy public prosecutor today, said Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik (pix).

He said the suspect in the case had been arrested and investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and Section 427 for committing mischief.

“The case was originally linked to debts. The complainant (ex-politician) and the suspect were good friends who got into a dispute.

“We (Terengganu police) were only investigating the dispute while the molestation case allegedly linked to the former politician is being investigated by Ampang police,” he told reporters after attending the state-level 214th Police Day celebration here today.

Media reports had said police were investigating a former politician from the east coast for allegedly outraging the modesty of his friend’s wife while staying overnight at the couple’s house in Kuala Lumpur sometime in July or August last year.

Following that, former Air Putih state assemblyman Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Hamid came forward to deny the allegation, saying he had never spent the night at the couple’s house.

Wan Ahmad Nizam, a former Kemaman Umno vice-chairman, also alleged that his friend had punched him twice and thrown flower pots at him at his house in Kemaman when they were discussing the debt the man owed him.- Bernama