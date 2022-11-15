Cases against Umno members won’t be dropped, KJ assures

PETALING JAYA: Outgoing Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has assured that court cases involving Umno politicians would not be dropped.

According to Khairy, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein are on the same page as well.

“Ismail, Hisham and I are quite firm in where we want to take Umno to make sure our image is restored,” he reportedly said in an interview with BFM.

Responding to a question on Umno being tainted due to corruption, the outgoing health minister stressed that the court cases would not be dropped if BN returned to power.

“It is very important for Umno leaders like myself to openly state that there will be no interference in the judicial process.

“We don’t want to be known as the ‘other party’ which drops cases involving leaders and it is important. I have told Ismail Sabri that this must be our position when we are back in power, just as before when he did not interfere in the judicial process or even think about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khairy also conceded that he should have been more vocal.

“That is perhaps going to be one of my biggest regrets in my career but we make mistakes and we own up to them and hopefully, we can make up for them,” he added.