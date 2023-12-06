Cases of death in police custody reduced by 48% last year

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the Criminal Investigation Unit for Deaths in Custody (USJKT) was established in January last year, the number of deaths in police custody decreased by 48 per cent in 2022 or 24 cases compared to 46, in the previous year.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that of all the death cases that were investigated last year, USJKT found two cases with criminal elements, one involving a case in Taiping, Perak which has been charged and now being tried, while the other case in Kelantan is still being investigated.

In addition, he said six cases have been referred to the Coroner’s Court with four of them in the midst of inquest proceedings while the other two are still pending.

“USJKT will also present the report findings, investigations and developments of each custody death in meetings with SUHAKAM (Human Rights Commission of Malaysia) and EAIC (Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission) which are being held every three months.

“These meetings are aimed at implementing a system of checks and balances functions for the investigation on deaths of individuals in police custody and to improve the management of police detainees.”

He said this when briefing Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) during the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today on steps taken by KDN in managing cases of death in police custody.

Shamsul Anuar said that through the establishment of USJKT various improvements to the standard operating procedures (SOP)were implemented, including lock-up inspections, closed circuit television (CCTV) monitoring of lock-ups and so forth. - Bernama