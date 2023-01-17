Cash aid for school stolen: SOP breach in RM109k withdrawal - Fadhlina

IPOH: There was a breach in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the withdrawal of schooling financial aid amounting to over RM100,000 that was eventually stolen in an incident in Beranang, Selangor yesterday, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said this was among the initial information received, and that the case was currently under investigation by the police and the Selangor State Education Department (JPN).

“We view this seriously, because it involves the loss of a large amount, and secondly, the was a breach in the SOP with regard to finances.

“We have a fairly strict SOP that for any amount over RM10,000, there must be an escort, and this is quite a large amount. So we are waiting for the report from the police and Selangor JPN, and will then make a further announcement,“ she said after visiting SK Chepor here today.

In an incident reported to have occurred at 10 am yesterday, a headmaster lost RM109,000 in school aid allocated for a school in Beranang, Selangor, when it was stolen from his car.

The money was earlier withdrawn by the headmaster from a bank and placed in a bag in the front passenger seat of his car while he went to a nearby shop to buy a drink in Semenyih.

Fadhlina said the ministry would not compromise on the matter, and so far, only one such incident had been reported in the country.

She said the ministry would also reimburse the money to the school through the relevant process as it was the right of the school students.

Asked whether the case involved elements of negligence or carelessness, Fadhlina said she would wait for the full report from the authorities before commenting.

“The (possible) action to be taken against the headmaster will also be left to the JPN and the police. This is to assure that the case is being thoroughly investigated,“ she said.

Earlier, Fadhlina visited SK Seri Tanjung in Tanjung Rambutan and SK Chepor, where she announced an allocation of RM400,00 and RM150,000 respectively, for improvements and maintenance purposes. - Bernama