Cash handouts: MACC, EC, PDRM urged to monitor activities - Zahid

SUNGAI PETANI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Election Commission (EC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been urged to monitor the activities of 'sedekah politik' (cash handouts to voters in the run-up of elections) ahead of tomorrow's polling day.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that based on the 15th General Election (GE15), it is not impossible that a coalition of political parties will use the same approach, especially in the final moments of the state elections campaign period.

“Cash handouts to voters is a corrupt practice and is prohibited according to the Election Commission Act... (based on) experience in GE15. We hope these three agencies (MACC, EC and police) can monitor through their approach so that such activity is not made at the last minute,” he said when met at the Youth Exploration programme, here today.

Ahmad Zahid said that the leadership of the Unity Government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will use democratic measures in the six-state elections tomorrow.

Commenting on PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan's announcement, regarding the new leadership combination of Menteri Besar and Deputy Menteri Besar in Kelantan, Ahmad Zahid said that the best alternative for the Kelantanese is to vote for BN tomorrow.

PAS proposed a combination of a religious leader and a technocrat for the two top posts if they successfully retain the state tomorrow.

Currently, the Menteri Besar of Kelantan is Datuk Ahmad Yakob and the Deputy Menteri Besar is Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah. -Bernama