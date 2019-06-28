Cash-strapped Selangor Umno to rent out HQ

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Umno division has been forced into putting its headquarters for rent, The Malaysian Insight reports today.

Investigations into the 1MDB scandal last year was swiftly followed by the freezing of Umno accounts.

This has led to the cash strapped Selangor division of the party to put its whole building in Shah Alam for rent.

The report quoting sources said the party is now looking at alternative options to house its office, with a return to its old headquarters in Jalan Ipoh mooted.

Acting Umno liaison chairman, Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan, neither denied nor confirmed the alleged move.

Umno was part of 41 individuals and entities named in a civil forfeiture suit, under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) for forfeiture of property, filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last week.

They were named as the alleged beneficiaries of monies transferred from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bank account.

MACC had said that Umno divisions made up 78.5% (RM212 million) from the RM270 million they are seeking to recover.