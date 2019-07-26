Cashier loses more than RM60,000 in love scam

KEPALA BATAS: A cashier has lost RM64,545 in a love scam after being duped by a man claiming to be from the United States.

Seberang Prai North Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 43-year-old woman got to know the man via Facebook before they became closer and communicated on WhatsApp.

“Earlier this week, the man informed her that he had sent her valuables, including cash, worth US$40,000 (RM164,563) via courier service. Two days later, the victim was contacted by a man claiming to be a courier agent who told her that the item had arrived and she needed to pay RM2,700 for transportation charges,“ he said.

The agent then asked the woman to make more payments as there were problems to get the item released from Customs.

The victim wired six transactions totalling RM64,545 into a local bank account and subsequently realised she had been had and lodged a police report.

Meanwhile, in PORT DICKSON, a factory worker suffered losses amounting to RM45,000 after falling prey to an investment syndicate she got acquainted with via Facebook.

District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 53-year-old woman claimed that the man persuaded her to transfer the money for an investment and promised to double the profit.

In a separate case, Aidi Sham said a man was detained after making a false report claiming to have been robbed by two men at a shortcut to Lukut at 7.15pm on Monday. — Bernama