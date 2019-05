KUALA LUMPUR: Visitors who wish to purchase food and drinks at Ramadan bazaars during the fasting month can now do so without using cash with the help of the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet.

Rural and Development minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the move, was apt as it would be easier for buyers to make their purchases at Kampung Baru along Jalan Raja Alang here.

She said that purchases can also be made at other bazaars along Jalan Raja Muda Musa and Jalan Raja Uda.

Cadet police inspector Andi Habbibbi, 27, and Mohamad Hafiz Abdul Ghani, 26, said it was interesting to know there were now different options when visiting the bazaars.

Committee member Kg Baru Malay Agricultural Settlement Shamsuri Suradi admitted that traders were intially hesitant to go cashless.

“However, when it was explained to them that they will receive RM1 on top of each purchase made, they accepted the idea,“ he said.

Currently, there are 400 traders at the bazaar here.

Purchases can be made by scanning the QR code displayed at each premise, where the amount will be deducted from the e-wallet.

On the expansion to go cashless to rural areas, Rina, who is also Titiwangsa MP, said there are plans to expand for entrepreneurs who are based in villages to use the cashless platform.

“The plan is expected to roll out within the year,“ she said, without elaborating further.