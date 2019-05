KUALA LUMPUR: Traders and visitors to the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar welcomed the concept of cashless payment for purchases and described it as safer, easier and time-saving.

Trader Masnor Salehudin said the concept of purchasing using the ‘Touch ‘n Go eWallet’ card would prevent robbery and crime because it did not involve the use of cash.

“In fact it can accelerate and facilitate sale and purchase activities as customers only need to touch the Touch n Go eWallet card to the scanner,” he told Bernama recently.

This cashless concept also helps to resolve the lack of loose change and smaller currency notes for both customers and sellers.

The Cashless Ramadan Bazaar in Kampung Baru is an initiative by TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, in encouraging the use of the Touch’ n Go eWallet.

Customers who use this electronic wallet only need to scan the trader’s QR code when purchasing a meal.

The card has an easy auto-reload function.

Through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, users only need to download the application, reload and scan the QR code to make purchases without cash.

About 400 traders at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar are providing this service throughout the month of Ramadan until May 31. - Bernama