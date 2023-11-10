Cat causes chemical spill at Penang IPG science lab

GEORGE TOWN: The laboratory at the Department of Science, Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) in Gelugor here had to be evacuated this evening following a chemical spill caused by a cat.

The cat was said to have sneaked into the laboratory and knocked over 10 bottles containing liquid sodium dihydrogen before a laboratory assistant noticed the incident.

Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations chief Fauzian Izzuan Abdullah said 16 personnel, including the Hazmat special team from the Bayan Baru BBP, were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.48 pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found 10 bottles containing sodium dihydrogen were broken, and the content had spilt on the floor of the 10 x 10 sq ft laboratory.

“We took immediate action to evacuate the building to allow the Hazmat team to carry out decontamination work,” he said in a statement.

Fauzian Izzuan said no victims were involved in the incident, and the operation ended at 6.47 pm. - Bernama