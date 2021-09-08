Catalytic converters thieves arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Two thieves specialising in stealing catalytic converters from exhaust pipes of parked car were arrested last night hours after they were caught in the act on video near a hotel in Ampang, here, on Tuesday.

The suspects who are aged 24 and 25 were in the midst of cutting out the catalytic converter from under a car when a friend of the car owner spotted them at about 3pm at a carpark and took a video.

The man questioned the suspects who claimed they were “repairing the car” before they fled the scene empty-handed moments later in their getaway car.

The video was shared widely in the social media yesterday and the female car owner lodged a police report.

Ampang Jaya police ACP Mohamed Farouk Esha said today that police managed to track down the suspects before arresting them in Sungai Besi at about 11pm.

He said investigations showed that the suspects were behind several cases of catalytic converter thefts in Ampang and Kajang

Mohamed Farouk said one of the suspects had a past criminal record for theft.

He said police seized from the suspects catalytic converters they had earlier stolen and several hand and power tools including a cordless mini reciprocating saw.

In recent years, thieves have preyed on the exhaust system part as it contains precious metal components such as platinum.