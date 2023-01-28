Cataract Surgery Carnival brings specialist services to community

PEKAN: The Cataract Surgery Carnival, scheduled for six series in Pahang this year, is a continued initiative to bring specialist services closer to the community, in addition to reducing the waiting time for patients for their turn to undergo surgery.

State Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said via the carnival, eye surgery could be performed on many patients by specialists, who were brought to hospitals near them.

“Until March this year, the number of patients waiting to undergo surgery is about 533 people, therefore when there is a carnival such as this being organised, we can call many (patients) at the same time for surgery, thus shortening their waiting time.

She added that a total of 2,555 individuals were recorded undergoing cataract surgery last year, with 273 of them undergoing surgery through the four series of carnivals held.

She said that Pekan Hospital was selected as the location for the first stop of the carnival this year, with a total of 58 patients coming from Rompin, Muadzam Shah and Pekan, scheduled to undergo surgery today and tomorrow.

Dr Nor Azimi added that nine ophthalmologists, seven medical officers and eight support staff from Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), Kuantan, are involved in the surgery.

“Instead of patients having to go all the way to Kuantan, we bring specialists to Pekan Hospital, which is closer to them. This is one of the efforts to bring specialist services closer to the community, especially those residing outside the city.

“I hope that patients who have undergone this operation can inspire those closest to them who suffer from cataracts to have surgery because after removing the membrane, it can restore the quality of life,” she said.

The next Cataract Surgery Carnival stop is scheduled at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh, on March 14 to 16 and Aug 22 to 24, followed by Kuala Lipis Hospital (May 12-14 and Oct 13-15) and HTAA (Sept 22-24).

At today’s event, seven patients also received lenses donated by the Pahang Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MUIP), while another five received lens assistance from the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA). - Bernama