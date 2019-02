KUALA LUMPUR: A caterer was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, a stroke of the rotan and fined RM5,000 by the magistrate’s court here today after he was found guilty of cheating a night market trader of RM15,000 over a Ramadan project, four years ago.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman meted out the sentence on Kamarul Redzuan Roslan, 40, after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving their case beyond reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

The court also ordered the accused to serve a jail term of six months if he failed to pay the fine.

However, the court allowed the accused’s application for a stay of execution on the prison and whipping sentences pending appeal at the High Court, on the condition that the bail amount was raised from RM7,000 to RM9,000 with one surety.

Kamarul Redzuan was charged with committing the offence at the Khalid Al Walid Mosque in Wangsa Maju here, at around 12 noon in June 2015.

During the trial, the six prosecution witnesses were called while the accused was the only defence witness. — Bernama