Catholic Church in Peninsular Malaysia suspends all public masses

KUALA LUMPUR: In response to the Health Ministry’s advisory to postpone all mass gatherings due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Catholic Church in Peninsular Malaysia is suspending all public masses starting this weekend.

The Catholic Bishops of Peninsular Malaysia, in a joint statement today, said that all weekend and weekday public masses will be suspended from March 14 (or March 13 if the state’s weekend begins on Friday) to March 29, 2020.

“This coincides with the public school holidays. We, therefore, exempt all Catholics from fulfilling their Sunday obligation of assisting and attending mass during this period,” the statement said, adding that the exemption is a temporary measure in the face of the current crisis.

The statement was signed by three bishops, namely Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur Most Reverend Julian Leow, Bishop of Penang Right Reverend Sebastian Francis and Bishop of Malacca-Johor Right Reverend Bernard Paul.

Besides that, other church activities such as catechism classes, meetings, gatherings, formations and fellowship sessions need to be cancelled or placed on hold during the suspension period, while any weddings or funerals are to be conducted privately with guests limited to immediate family members and close friends.

With the suspension of public masses on Sundays and weekdays, the bishops said, watching the televised masses could serve as a form of spiritual ‘devotion’. - Bernama