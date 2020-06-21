Catholics in Miri attend first-ever drive-in mass at Church of Mater Dei car park

MIRI: Catholics in Miri attended their first-ever drive-in mass at the car park of the Church of Mater Dei in Lutong this morning.

The mass which commenced at about 7am was celebrated by Rt Rev Bishop Richard Ng.

About 100 vehicles filled the car park and each vehicle was parked one lot away from each other to allow social distancing.

Parishioners were reminded to remain in the car until the end of the mass with the communion wafers being given to them at their respective vehicles.

All the attendees were seen complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the church wardens also went around sanitising everyone’s hand before they received the holy communion wafer.