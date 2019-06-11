Cattle rustler ‘rustled’ off to jail

PARIT: A man who thought Malaysia is the “Wild, Wild East” will be spending seven days in jail and coughing up RM3,000 to avoid additional jail time.

The Magistrate’s Court here meted out the punishment to Azizi Naziri, 32, an odd job worker, after he pleaded guilty to killing and stealing a cow belonging to P. Kanuappan in Ladang Sadang here at 11.30am on June 4.

Meanwhile, an accomplice of the accused, Mohamad Zaki Zakaria, 57, pleaded not guilty to shooting dead the animal.

Magistrate Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusuf allowed him bail at RM2,500 in one surety and fixed July 31 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Fairuz Abd Mutalib appeared for the prosecution while Azizi and Mohamad Zaki were represented by counsel Ahmad Shamil Azad Abdul Hamid.

Cattle rustling is rearing its ugly head again in the country because of the premium prices local cattle fetch. In Kelantan, it is understood cattle breeders now guard their livestock round-the-clock because of the problem. — Bernama