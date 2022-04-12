Caucus of MPs can help boost development in Johor: Hasni

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The setting up of a caucus comprising 24 Members of Parliament from the Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) can help stimulate the development of Johor to become a developed state.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (pix) said discussions to set up the caucus is expected to be held after the swearing-in ceremony for Members of Parliament in Dewan Rakyat on Dec 19.

“Generally in Johor, there are many issues that need to be addressed and focused on by the Federal Government. Among them, upgrading highways, attracting investors and enhancing facilities at the international entry points that involve ferry terminals.

“With the setting up of the caucus, additional development can be brought to Johor as well as bridge the relationship among Johor MPs to collectively voice out important points that involve the welfare of the state,“ said Hasni who is also the MP for Simpang Renggam, outside the Johor state assembly hall, here today.

Earlier, opposition leader Liew Chin Tong (DAP-Perling) when debating the 2023 Budget had suggested to Hasni (BN-Benut) that a caucus of MPs from Johor should be set up comprising 24 MPs from BN and PH.

In the 15th General Election, BN only managed to win nine of the 26 parliament seats contested in Johor, namely Simpang Renggam, Parit Sulong, Ayer Hitam, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Tenggara, Pengerang, Sembrong and Tanjung Piai while PH won 14 seats, Perikatan Nasional managed two seats and Parti Ikatan Demokratik (MUDA), won one.

The Johor state assembly continues tomorrow. - Bernama