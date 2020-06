KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were each fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here today after pleading guilty to driving under the influence a second time.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi sentenced contractor Fan Kok Wai, 45, and noodle seller Chin Wen Hoong, 55, admitted to committing the offences at the Kesas Highway and Jalan Cheras between 10.15pm and 11.05pm, May 31.

The court also ordered their driver’s licence to be suspended for two years.

The two were charged under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a maximum fine of RM6,000 with a possible jail term of up to 12 months.

Prosecuting officer Insp Abdullah Khazali urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence considering it was their second offence, while the two accused who were unrepresented, apologised and pleaded for a minimum fine.

Puteri Nursheila, meanwhile, advised Fan not to repeat the mistake.

“This is a second mistake. You should take this as a lesson,” she said.

Both the accused paid the fine. - Bernama