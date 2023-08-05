Cause of oil tanker fire will be identified: Maritime

KOTA TINGGI: The forensic team of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will identify the cause of the fire that broke out on board the oil tanker MT Pablo on May 1.

MMEA Enforcement and Coordination Division director Read Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid, however, said the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the three crew members who are still missing will be continued if they find new leads.

“For now, based on our investigation and questions posed to the master, chief engineer and colleagues, they believe the three men are still on board the vessel as none of them saw them falling into the sea,” he told reporters after officiating the 18th Ops Redback at the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone, here, today.

Also present were Johor Maritime director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria and Australian Border Force (ABF) Superintendent John Flaming.

Earlier, based on the vessel’s safety assessment, the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) had postponed the search operation until new leads are found.

The three missing crew members were identified as Indian nationals Satyam Tripathi, 26, and Dinesh Kumar Chauhan, 34; and Ukrainian Sabit Shenderovskyi, 37.

The tanker MT Pablo registered in Gabon, Africa, caught fire about 37.5 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi on May 1.

As for the 18th Ops Redback, Aminuddin said the bilateral cooperation was forged 10 years ago between the Malaysian Maritime and ABF to eradicate and curb criminal activities at sea, especially cross-border crimes.

He said a three-day workshop was also held in conjunction with Ops Redback involving 25 officers from various agencies.

Meanwhile, the AFB also shared its expertise in security with local enforcement agencies, including the implementation of intelligence and operations, to curb cross-border crime activities, he said.

“This programme aims to empower enforcement personnel, including the Maritime, PDRM, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Malaysian Marine Department and Department of Fisheries Malaysia through theory, practical and tactical sessions in tackling crime-related issues,” he said. -Bernama