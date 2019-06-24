Cause of Pasir Gudang air pollution to be known in two days

JOHOR BARU: The cause of the pollution in Pasir Gudang which resulted in breathing difficulty and vomiting among residents particularly students on Thursday will be known in two days’ time.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal disclosed that the relevant agency was in the final stage of establishing the chemical concerned.

The result would be announced by the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry or the Chemistry Department, he told reporters at Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium here today.

According to him, 30 chemical factories in Pasir Gudang had been shortlisted for investigation into whether they were related to the latest pollution incident.

“The Environment Department will investigate and if the chemical is similar to that which had caused the breathing difficulties and vomiting in the students, we will order the factories to cease their operations,“ he said.

According to him, there are currently 265 such factories in Pasir Gudang.

On the blood samples taken from the 15 victims for acrylonitrile, acrolein and cyanide in view of the reported pollution three months ago of Sungai Kim Kim, Sahruddin said the results were negative.

Meanwhile, he said 75 individuals were referred to Sultan Ismail Hospital today and of the number, four had been warded. Three were aged below 12 years while one was 30 years old.

The mentri besar said the state government had proposed for all educational institutions in Pasir Gudang to be closed from tomorrow until Thursday as a precautionary measure.

As of yesterday, 16 schools, one polytechnic, and 69 kindergartens under the Education ministry had been ordered to close until Thursday. — Bernama