Causing hurt: Super League player to be charged today

KUALA LUMPUR: A Super League football player who was previously arrested for allegedly hurting his girlfriend will be charged in the Petaling Jaya Court today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

The 30-year-old footballer is believed to have injured his girlfriend following a misunderstanding in a hotel room in Petaling Jaya, on June 7.

Mohamad Fakhrudin, in his previous statement, said the misunderstanding between the victim and suspect had led to injuries to the victim’s body and her mobile phone was also damaged. - Bernama