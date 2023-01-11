Caution issued over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu in Perak

IPOH: Tourists visiting Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput, north of here, have been cautioned about the presence of tigers that are reportedly roaming nearby.

Hadu Long, the Tok Batin (headman) of the Orang Asli village of Bersah in Kuala Mu, advised visitors not to enter the area on motorcycles and instead use cars for their safety.

“For now, the area remains open to tourists and, in fact, all the chalets have been booked, especially for the weekend. The reported tiger sightings are about 10 kilometres away from these chalets,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He also said that personnel from various agencies, including the police, have been monitoring the situation and that the village administration and local residents are continuously keeping an eye on the situation to ensure the safety of both inhabitants and visitors.

Meanwhile, Yusoff Shariff, Director of the Perak Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks, clarified that the tigers had not caused any damage or harm.

“These tigers are in their natural habitat within the Piah Forest Reserve. It’s possible that they have ventured out of the jungle in search of food. People should exercise extra caution and avoid going into the jungle alone, especially after dark. They should not provoke or attempt to capture the animals it they encounter them,” he said.

Yusoff also suggested that the people use deterrents such as illuminated mosquito repellents and secure their livestock.

Regarding a viral video from the Kampar District Information Office announcing the presence of a tiger in Kampung Sahom, he explained that following a complaint received on Oct 22 tiger pug marks were found in the area.

“The Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks then issued a reminder to the penghulu to alert the residents to be vigilant,” he said.

He also said that the tiger may have come from the Sungai Salu Forest Reserve, which is connected with other forest reserves extendng up to the Titiwangsa Range. -Bernama