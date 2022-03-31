Cavalry unit to be deployed to M’sia-Thailand border beginning tomorrow

PASIR MAS: Efforts to combat cross-border criminal activities will be intensified with the deployment of the cavalry arm of the Federal Reserve Unit along the Malaysia-Thailand border from Pengkalan Kubor to Rantau Panjang, starting tomorrow.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the cavalry unit would assist the General Operations Force (GOF) and other departments in maintaining control of the country’s border through an operation dubbed Op Wawasan Kelantan, which would begin tomorrow.

He said six horses as well as one officer and 15 personnel would be deployed to carry out the task for two weeks on a rotational basis.

“They will conduct patrols from one GOF security post to another and in areas along Sungai Golok, which have been identified as hotspots for smuggling activities.

“The unit is able to conduct patrols in areas that are difficult for vehicles to access,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Strengthening Border Control programme in conjunction with the border opening, here, today.

Also present were Rantau Panjang member of Parliament Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff as well as Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director DCP Muhammad Abdul Halim.

Elaborating, Shafien said for the time being, all the horses would be placed at a GOF complex in Lubok Gong under the GOF Southeast Brigade Tactical Headquarters.

Apart from that, he said the police would also use three tracker dogs from the K9 unit and drones in an effort to strengthen the country’s border control.

“The GOF special unit called Tiger Platoon will also be mobilised to conduct patrols in areas identified as hotspots.

“We will also be assisted by the Pengkalan Kubor Region Three Marine Police Force and personnel from the Motorcycle Patrol Unit,” he said. - Bernama