CBP disbursing RM160,000 zakat to students from B40 families

KUALA LUMPUR: Co-opbank Pertama Persatuan Malaysia Bhd (CBP) has disbursed part of the RM160,000 in zakat (tithes) to help children from families in the bottom 40% of the household income group (B40) to buy school essentials for the 2020 session.

CBP chairman Kamari Zaman Juhari said the tithes were meant for 800 students from 17 schools, nine in the Klang Valley and eight in Penang in conjunction the cooperative bank’s “Back To School 2020” programme.

He said so far, the tithes had been given out to 400 students in the Klang Valley.

“For Penang, we will be launching the programme on Dec 15. It will be carried out in collaboration with CBP strategic partner Mydin (hypermarket chain),“ he told a press conference, here today.

Kamari Zaman said each student would receive RM200 in zakat.

“We always care and are concern about the plight of the B40 families in aspiring to build a better future for their children,“ he said.

CPB, on Nov 7, held a Special Education Integrated Carnival for 500 students with special needs in Kepala Batas, Penang.

“CPB has also provided assistance to schools to upgrade their infrastructure. We will continue these activities in 2020,“ Kamari Zaman added. - Bernama