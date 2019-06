KUALA LUMPUR: A former Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) teller was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today, after he was found guilty of criminal breach of trust involving RM248,050, seven years ago.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail, who meted out the sentence on Shafiq Izuddin Ibrahim, 26, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case, ordered the jail sentence to run from today.

Shafiq Izuddin, in his capacity as BSN bank teller entrusted to handle deposits from customers, was charged with committing breach of trust by redeeming premium savings certificates belonging to customers at BSN Putrajaya branch located in Precinct 2 , Putrajaya between Aug 2 and Oct 2, 2012.

The charge framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code provides for an imprisonment of up to 14 years with whipping and a fine.

Sixteen prosecution witnesses and one defence witness were called to testify in the trial which began from Feb 18 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Zamri Ibrahim. - Bernama