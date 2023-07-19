CCA named as world’s top three coaching school

KUALA LUMPUR: Corporate Coach Academy (CCA), the pioneer coaching school in Malaysia since 2001, was announced as the world’s top three International Coach Federation (ICF) Coaching School, surpassing 1,000 other schools worldwide for the prestigious ICF Coaching Impact Awards 2023.

This achievement not only demonstrates the excellence of CCA but also showcases Malaysia’s prowess in the global coaching arena, CCA said in a statement.

“The 2023 ICF Coaching Impact Award recognises winners as the finest in the coaching industry for the high impact of their work in the global coaching industry” said Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of ICF.

“This achievement is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire CCA team but also serves as a true milestone for Malaysia. It solidifies our position as a coaching school renowned for excellence and sets the precedent for future success,” said Dr Michael Heah, Founder of CCA.

With a curriculum endorsed by the ICF, CCA ensures that its programmes adhere to international standards, delivering exceptional coach training and transforming individuals into competent coach leaders, the statement read.

CCA offers internationally recognised certification programmes, including the Associate, Professional and Master Coach Certification and executive coaching services.