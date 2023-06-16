CCTV footage of fatal SUKE accident handed over to forensic lab

KUALA LUMPUR: A closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) recording of the accident that killed a motorcyclist at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway (SUKE) on Wednesday has been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, police said.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said there was still no arrest in the case.

“The post-mortem on the victim was completed yesterday at the Ampang Hospital. The cause of death is multiple injuries due to road traffic crash.

“The body has been handed over to family members,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azaddin, 64, who was riding a Ducati Panigale, died after falling 30 metres from the highway while trying to avoid a motorcycle going against the flow of traffic.

The impact of the crash sent Ahmad Fadzil plunging to the ground below the highway and his motorcycle sliding into the middle of the road.

Police urge any witnesses to the incident to contact the nearest police station or Ampang Jaya traffic police investigating officer Insp Muhamad Yusaiful Muhamat Basir at 011-1307 8348. - Bernama