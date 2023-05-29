CCTV improvements, sexual harassment prevention courses part of advocacy programme

PUTRAJAYA: Improvements to close circuit TV (CCTV) infrastructure in public facilities and sexual harassment prevention courses are among the actions plans contained in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy (AAGS) programme guidelines.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said when officiating the AAGS programme roadshow here today that the guidelines include advocacy programmes for sexual harassment prevention and also to create awareness about sexual harassment.

“It includes suggestions and proper steps that need to be taken to increase prevention, including at workplaces, public transport, educational facilities and childcare centres,” he said.

The element of awareness is covered in programmes that boost understanding in communities about acts that lead to sexual harassment and measures that can be taken to address it, he added.

The guidelines, developed by the Women, Family and Community Ministry and have been in effect since March 28, can be obtained at the following link

Ahmad Zahid, who is Rural and Regional Development Minister said the creation of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840) is a manifestation by the government that sexual harassment offences were a breach of human rights.

The Act was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on July 20, 2022 and the Dewan Negara on Aug 11, 2022 and has been in effect in stages since March 28.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri expressed hope that the programme would focus on the use of the guidelines in government and private organisations to ensure a safe environment for both women and men.

Her ministry, through the Women’s Development Department, will implement the advocacy programme in public premises and workplaces at the community level throughout 2023 across the country, she said.

Ahmad Zahid also recommended that the Communications and Digital Ministry take follow up action after Telegram refused to cooperate with the government to figure out a solution regarding cybersecurity issues involving the app.

He said that even though Telegram use was not as widespread as other apps in Malaysia, negative content would impact Malaysians nonetheless.

“As our country has a system, even though we have an agreement or protocol to entertain all media channels, this is not just a legal matter but the content spread in the app should be prevented,” he said.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have previously said that Telegram had refused to meet and cooperate with the authorities even though they have been called upon to do so by the ministry repeatedly this year.

He added that Telegram was called up as the ministry received many complaints about the misuse of the platform, including online scams. - Bernama