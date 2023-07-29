CCUS: Federal govt recognition proves Sarawak is on right track

KUCHING: The recognition from the federal government for Sarawak to implement the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) initiative has proven that the state is on the right track.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said Sarawak’s commitment to implementing CCUS was reflected in the state government’s introduction of legislation and infrastructure to support the initiative.

“This CCUS is a new thing and I think Sarawak and the federal government must work together on this matter for the good of Malaysia,“ she told reporters yesterday.

Yesterday, during the launch of the Madani Economy: Empowering the People initiative, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Sarawak's efforts in developing vehicles that use hydrogen and CCUS should be emulated.

Anwar said the federal government was also planning to provide specific incentives to encourage the growth of new green economy activities.

On May 18 last year, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly passed the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022, which changed the definition of “land” under the Code to empower the state government to control the airspace and properties above the surface of the land.

The amendment also allows the state government to regulate the use of land, onshore and offshore, as well as on the seabed which forms the continental shelf of Sarawak for the management and storage of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. -Bernama