Cease activities in landslide, water surge prone areas: JBPM DG

BENTONG: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has reminded the public to temporarily stop holding activities in areas that are prone to landslides and water surge phenomenon as the country goes into the Northeast Monsoon transition.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said agencies responsible for monitoring such areas including river resorts are calling for a stop to such activities that may endanger the lives of participants in case of a disaster.

He said for individuals who insisted on carrying on with activities such as hiking or camping in high-risk areas are advised to bring communication devices which could alert the authorities of their whereabouts.

“The department has organised engagement sessions with local leaders in areas that are not flood hotspots to ensure that the department is better prepared to face the Northeast Monsoon which is expected to start in the middle of next month until March next year,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Ex-Genting Training near Genting Sempah tunnel here early today.

Mohammad Hamdan said through the programme, local community leaders can relay information about rising river water levels, slope conditions and rain situations in their areas to JBPM as a preparatory step.

“Last year, we did not expect areas such as Taman Sri Muda in Selangor, Bentong (Pahang) and Maran (Terengganu) to experience major floods, landslides and even water surges.

“So this time, I believe we will be better prepared to face all possibilities,” he said.

He also said leave for firefighters in the east coast states will be frozen from the middle of next month until the end of December to deal with the expected floods.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) deputy director-general (Operation Implementation Division) Meor Ismail Meor Akim said Nadma had concluded six workshops on flood management nationwide involving the northern southern, central east, Sabah and Sarawak zones.

“Several more Nadma workshops yet to be completed, but in terms of preparation we are ready,“ said Meor Ismail who was also present at the training programme.

Regarding the exercise, Mior Ismail said it involved three emergency simulation exercises involving vehicle accidents, dangerous chemical leakages and landslides to see the level of preparedness of all related agencies.

“About 400 individuals from the Health Ministry, Malaysian Highway Authority, Pahang JBPM and Nadma are involved in the training which is considered to be very dangerous,” he added. - Bernama