Ceiling fan incident: MOE needs SOP for periodic inspections - Perak MB

IPOH: The Perak government has asked the Education Ministry (MOE) to establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) for periodic inspections on electrical equipment as well as building safety in all schools.

Menteri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said periodic checks are needed half yearly or annually to ensure all equipment will be in a good condition.

“We also hope all schools will take action and periodically check electrical equipment including the school buildings to ensure they are always in a safe condition.

“Sometimes it is not due to the (condition of) fans but ceilings... as ceilings could be old and may fall,“ he said when met by the media after launching the Perak State-Level Innovation Day Celebration at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building banquet hall here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that an eight-year-old girl broke a finger on her left hand after her classroom ceiling fan in a Selama primary school fell and hit her.

It is understood that in the incident that happened at about 10 am, three other female students, all aged eight, suffered minor injuries.

Selama district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Saad confirmed that he had received a report regarding the incident. - Bernama