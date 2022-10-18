Ceiling price for chicken remains at RM9.40 per kg: KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: The price of chicken is still being sold below the set ceiling price of RM9.40 a kilogramme (kg), according to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

In a statement today, KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said that based on daily price observations on Saturday, the ministry found the national average price of chicken to be RM9.18 per kg.

“The average price (for chicken) in Peninsular Malaysia is RM9.13 per kg. This means the retail price of chicken is actually below the ceiling price of RM9.40 a kg,“ he said commenting on media reports on the increase in retail chicken prices.

Through the maximum price determination for chicken and eggs, the ceiling price of retail chicken in Peninsular Malaysia for standard round chicken is set at RM9.40 a kg, whereas super chicken is RM10.40 a kg.

The ceiling price of retail chicken eggs for Grade A is set at 45 sen an egg; Grade B (43 sen/an egg) and Grade C (41 sen/an egg) in Peninsular Malaysia. In Langkawi, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the ceiling price of chicken and eggs differ according to the zones and districts.

Meanwhile, he said the prices of chicken and eggs will also be affected in line with the movement of production input costs such as grain corn and soybean meal. - Bernama