Ceiling prices of chicken, egg to remain until after Aidilfitri: Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has decided to maintain the ceiling prices for chicken and egg until after the Aidilfitri festival.

KPDN minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub also assured that the supply of chicken and eggs was sufficient and sold according to the ceiling price that has been set throughout the month of Ramadan till Aidilfitri.

He said KPDN will also monitor on a daily basis throughout the month of Ramadan to ensure that there is no issue of price increase.

“The government does not plan to raise the ceiling price, we have decided this in the cabinet. The KPDN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) have also held discussions, and so far we have guaranteed sufficient supply (chicken and egg) and they are sold at the ceiling price that has already been set,“ he said after holding a walk-about on Rahmah Merchandise Sales and Packages at Hwa Thai Supermarket here today.

He said this when asked to comment on whether the ceiling prices for chicken and egg would be raised.

Salahuddin said industry players have also given assurance and expressed their willingness to ensure there is surplus production of chicken and egg in the month of Ramadan due to heightened demand.

“I was told that the supply (eggs and chicken) will be increased during Ramadan and Aidilftiri, I have also met the industry players and they have given the assurance and are ready for surplus production, hence that is the assurance given to KPDN,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu recently said the current ceiling retail price for standard chicken was RM9.40 per kg, while the retail ceiling price for Grade A eggs is 45 sen per egg, Grade B (43 sen) and Grade C (41 sen) in the Peninsula, while in Langkawi, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, the maximum price for both items varies by zone and district.

He was also quoted as saying that the price of chicken and eggs is expected to be floated after June in an effort to ensure that the food shortage problem can be overcome. - Bernama