KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd has suspended dealers that failed to perform identity verification for new prepaid SIM card registrations in 2019.

“Celcom has immediately taken action to suspend the responsible dealers and will further investigate their misconduct,” the company said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued 15 compounds amounting to RM700,000 against six telecommunication companies for registering prepaid SIM cards without verifying the users’ information last year.

The companies were Celcom, Maxis, Tone Plus, Tune Talk, U Mobile, and YTL Communications.

In keeping with MCMC’s standards and regulations, Celcom said the company practices self-regulation and periodically self-polices over 10,000 third-party dealers nationwide to heighten awareness and overall standards of practice.

“Celcom views this matter seriously and strives to uphold MCMC’s stipulated regulations, policies and guidelines for prepaid SIM registrations,” it said. — Bernama