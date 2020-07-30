Celebrate Aidiladha by sacrificing the normal to fight Covid-19 - Sarawak CM

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today called on the people in the state to embrace the meaning of “sacrifice” in celebrating AidilAdha, which falls tomorrow, especially in the situation when the state is still fighting against Covid-19.

He said the state, as well as country, were still fighting against the Covid-19 threat, with Kuching district being categorized as a Red Zone again due to the increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

He said the restrictions and protocols imposed to curb the spread of the virus had indeed caused inconveniences to the people.

“But the standard operating procedures that are imposed should not be taken lightly because we have to sacrifice all the comforts of life that we normally enjoy for our own safety, to keep us safe from Covid-19,” he said in his Aidiladha message today.

He also advised those in the Green Zone areas to continue to comply with the stipulated SOP, including on social distancing and wearing of face mask to avoid a new cluster. — Bernama