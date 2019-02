KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today reminded Malaysians not to take lightly the nurturing of the relationship among the multiracial, multi-religious and multi-cultural community, saying it is something that is not easy to preserve.

The Prime Minister said that although Malaysians were fortunate to be able to celebrate various festivals including Chinese New Year in harmony and peace, the situation might not always be so because there were those who attempted to disrupt the harmony for a certain purpose.

As such, he said, it was hoped that all quarters would not allow themselves to be intimidated by such things.

“In a country where the people are from various races and religions, we are able to celebrate this diversity with harmony and peace. This, for us, is a normal thing.

“However, it may not always be so. Nurturing the relationship among the people of various races, religions and cultures is not an easy thing, and we cannot take this lightly,” he said in a Chinese New Year message in a video clip that was uploaded onto social media.

The two-minute video was posted on YouTube on the Prime Minister’s Chedet Official account (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdB3mIQ8rpE&feature=youtu.be).

Dr Mahathir called on all the people to pledge to together maintain harmony, stability and peace in the country.

He also said it was hoped that the people would continue with the tradition of visiting the homes of their friends in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

“Take this opportunity to strengthen the brotherhood among our fellow Malaysians. My wife (Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali) and I wish Happy Chinese New Year, Gong Xi Fa Cai, Xin Nian Kuai Le, Gong Xi, Gong Xi,” he added.

This year, Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Feb 5 and 6. — Bernama