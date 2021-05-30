Celebrate Kaamatan, Gawai festivals with joy under the new norm-PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite celebrating the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day under the Movement Control Order (MCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants communities to celebrate both festivals in a new norm, yet in a lively atmosphere.

Muhyiddin said although the thanksgiving day marking the bountiful harvest season will be celebrated in a different atmosphere this time, he stressed that all the restrictions set were solely to keep people from being infected by the virus.

“I understand the sadness of all of you for not being able to celebrate this festival as joyfully as in previous years.

“My advice is, celebrate this festival in a new norm with family members at home, in a lively atmosphere. Avoid leaving home except for important matters,” he said in a post on his Facebook account last night.

The Prime Minister also hoped that the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day celebrations this year will further strengthen the people’s commitment to face all challenges and trials, for shared prosperity and a brighter future for the country.

“Happy Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day 2021. Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan. Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai,” he said.

The Kadazandusun community in Sabah will celebrate the Kaamatan Festival tomorrow, followed by the Gawai Day celebration by the Dayak community in Sarawak on Tuesday.- Bernama