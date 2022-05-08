Celebrating Aidilfitri together shows unity of Keluarga Malaysia: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the presence of visitors from various backgrounds to the Prime Minister and Ministers’ Aidilfitri open house to celebrate Aidilfitri together at Seri Perdana here today, clearly demonstrated the unity of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

He said the lively open house celebration this time was extra special as the event could not be held for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“This is what is so special about the Keluarga Malaysia, all are united regardless of race.

“Aidilfitri is celebrated by all Malaysians, as well as other festivals and today, all present here are representing their respective races,” he said, adding that the open house programme was able to unite the Keluarga Malaysia.

Ismail Sabri said this in an interview with a local television station at the Prime Minister and Minister’s Aidilfitri open house here today.

Themed ‘Raya Keluarga Malaysia, Syawal Dirai, Nikmat Disyukuri’, this is the first open house hosted by Ismail Sabri after he was appointed prime minister on Aug 20, 2021 and his Cabinet line-up.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the annual open house could not be held for two years. The last time it was held was on June 5, 2019 in Seri Perdana and was hosted by then prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Cabinet.

The Prime Minister and Ministers’ Aidilfitri open house today started at 9.30 am and is expected to end at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also called on the public to sincerely forgive each other, in conjunction with Syawal month.

“Forgiveness is not just mere words but mistakes must not be repeated, use this month to strengthen the bonds,” he said.

He also advised road users to get adequate rest before starting the journey back to their respective destinations after celebrating the Aidilfitri holiday.

“I believe the road is congested and perhaps there are those who feel sleepy. Please make sure the body is fresh before starting the journey. If you are tired or sleepy, it is better to stop first and take a short nap and do not force yourself to drive as it will only endanger yourself,” he said. — Bernama