Celebrating CNY in new normal

PETALING JAYA: The extension of the movement control order (MCO) will see Chinese New Year (CNY) being celebrated with a difference this time.

There will be no lion or dragon dances and probably not even reunion dinners.

But two families theSun spoke to said they are keeping their spirits up despite the difficulties brought about by Covid-19.

Content writer Lim Yi Ling said this year would be different but in order to help flatten the infection curve, her family is resigned to adapting to the “new norm Chinese New Year”.

“We won’t have the luxury of visiting our family members who are living in different states, nor will we be able to toss the traditional Yee Sang while shouting auspicious greetings to usher in the New Year. However, we agree that staying safe is more important.”

She believes it is crucial for people to stay at home to stem spikes in virus cases. “We are still carrying out other traditional customs such as baking cookies and are planning to get the whole family to meet virtually

via WhatsApp or other such platforms.”

Business owner Ang Giap San said his family, like many others, has no choice but to stay indoors but is determined to enjoy the festive occasion.

“We will not be able to travel to Muar for the annual reunion dinners but will have a moderate reunion dinner at home for our small family of three. We would rather not risk contracting the virus.”

Ang said they are keeping tradition alive by baking cookies and putting up decorations.

“We have bought some new clothes but not as many as in previous years because at the end of the day, we will not need to change into many outfits as we are at home. We limited our trips to malls and shops and chose to buy certain items online.”

He hoped that others also would follow the standard operating procedures strictly to break the infection chain. “Stay home and have your reunions on a small scale. Preserve your health and look forward to many more new years in future.”

Assoc Prof Dr Liau Ping Leng said for Malaysian Chinese families, the Lunar New Year symbolises a fresh start, full of hope, vitality, prospects and joy.

“The eve is especially significant as it brings the greatest happiness and blessings for the whole family when they get together.

However, with the continuation of the MCO, those residing in different states will not be able to return to their hometowns for the annual reunion dinners,” she said.

“The Chinese community will also have to press the pause button on activities such as the traditional lion or dragon dances.”