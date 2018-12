KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said celebrating each other’s festivities is a manifestation of the inclusiveness of Malaysian cultures that have been marked over the years.

In his Christmas message, the prime minister noted that Malaysia was a peaceful country where people from all races and religions would come together to celebrate holiday festivities of fellow Malaysians.

“I hope this mutual regard will continue and be passed on to the younger generation. This is what makes Malaysia unique, united and strong,“ he said.

Mahathir’s video message was uploaded on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. — Bernama

Below is the video of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Moahad’s Christmas Message: