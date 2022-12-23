Celebrating ‘hope for winter’

PETALING JAYA: Often overshadowed by the Lunar New Year in early spring, the Winter Solstice festival or Dong Zhi festival is seen as a rather low-key celebration by comparison, although it is celebrated annually by ethnic Chinese to commemorate the end of autumn and the beginning of winter.

Universiti Malaya Chinese Studies Department senior lecturer, Dr Florence Kuek, said the Winter Solstice (the time of the year, not the festival) marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

“This ancient festive season reminded the Chinese that the coldest days of winter are approaching so that people will be mindful to keep themselves warm after celebrating this festive day.

“Celebrating the Winter Solstice festival expresses the hope for the dawning of winter. However, in Malaysia, where there is no winter season, ethnic Chinese celebrate it purely for its cultural and familial symbolism of wholesomeness,” she told theSun.

Kuek said this is so because the traditional dessert served on the day would be tangyuan, which translates as broth balls.

She said: “Tangyuan is a traditional Chinese dessert cherished during the Winter Solstice festival and is made of glutinous rice flour. It is shaped into little round balls to signify togetherness or wholesomeness.

In Malaysia, she said the Winter Solstice festival is celebrated by the Chinese for the delight of savouring colourful tangyuan with family members, friends, and colleagues.

“Some tangyuan are stuffed with red bean paste, ground peanuts or black sesame seed paste, which may be served as a meal by itself. Accompanying tangyuan is a slightly sweetened ginger broth, which was initially eaten to warm the body in the cold of winter.

“In recent years, tangyuan has come in many interesting forms. Instead of the traditional reddish-pink and white round ball-shaped tangyuan, there are ones that are shaped like pandas, bears, or even snowmen as Christmas is just around the corner.”

Kuek said unlike Chinese New Year (the first day of the Lunar New Year), the Winter Solstice festival is not a national holiday, even in China. Thus, she said, it could easily be forgotten, especially when Christmas and New Year celebrations come soon after it.

“As there is no festive holiday for the occasion, it is normally celebrated over lunch or after work, over a casual gathering with food and tangyuan.

“The festival is also not elaborately celebrated like Chap Goh Mei or Yuan Xiao Jie, which is the equivalent of the Chinese Valentine’s Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival that is celebrated with colourful lanterns, the eating of mooncakes and a bigger scale of gatherings to admire the supposedly brightest moonlight of the year.

“As the global community is accelerating into the digital culture and transitioning to the age of artificial intelligence, I believe human culture, values and identity should be cherished even more.”

Cindy Chan Sze Yee, 22, celebrates the Winter Solstice festival every year with her family in Miri.

Chan said although the preparation for the festival is not as elaborate as for Chinese New Year, her family would always make and eat tangyuan in the morning and have a hearty dinner with her extended family on the night of the festival.

“While it is not compulsory to have fish dishes or even 10 types of dishes to serve at dinnertime, our family would always make time for a small reunion.”

Since Malaysia is a tropical country, where it is hot and humid all year round, Chan said, the Winter Solstice festival seems to be less well known to Malaysians than other Chinese festivals like Chinese New Year or the Hungry Ghost Festival, as it signifies the beginning of winter.

“Although it is not as popular as other celebrations, participating in the tradition reminds me of the important values that every festival tries to convey. This one, in particular, reminds me to always bond with family and friends.”