Celebrating Raya far from home

PETALING JAYA: Despite celebrating Hari Raya away from home, Malaysians overseas continue to keep to time-tested traditions coupled with the warmth, friendly nature and lively atmosphere of the celebration wherever they are.

Four Malaysians living abroad recently shared their stories and Hari Raya plans with theSun.

Nureen Damiya Mohd Khuzairi, 22, who is a third-year Information Systems degree student at Hanyang University in Seoul, South Korea, said she misses her family and her mother’s ayam masak merah during Hari Raya.

She said there were times when Hari Raya fell on weekdays and Malaysian Muslim students had to miss out as they had to attend classes, seminars and sit for examinations.

“Although I am 6,000km from my family, I am lucky to have a Malaysian community (here). My friends and I would gather to

cook Hari Raya dishes the night before while singing Selamat Hari Raya and Balik Kampung, which makes all of us feel nostalgic.

“The next morning, after a brief video call with my family, I would attend classes. Then, my friends and I would enjoy the Raya dinner we cooked together.”

Nureen said unfortunately, this year’s festivities fall exactly during midterm exams, so returning home was impossible.

Muhammad Amir Safwan Mahayudin, 25, who is pursuing a master’s degree in architecture, said his Hari Raya will be spent with a small Malaysian community in Manchester. They plan to cook, play board games and end the day watching a movie.

“A few Malaysians are pursuing their tertiary education in Manchester and they are new to the United Kingdom. I feel obliged to provide them with a warm and homely atmosphere as this will be their first Raya away from their families.

“Since I will be wrapping up my thesis in November and returning home very soon, I just want to cherish my last Hari Raya abroad.

“Hari Raya is expected to fall on a weekday, when some of us are working or having classes. Some friends and I plan to cook a Raya dinner, while waiting for those who are occupied during the day. We will celebrate Hari Raya as one big family.”

Busy London-based digital marketer, Aliah Aziz, 26, applied for leave from work so she could celebrate Hari Raya with her friends.

“My first Hari Raya abroad was during the pandemic. At the time, social distancing and health-related SOP were a lot more relaxed in the UK compared with Malaysia.

“So, all of my siblings and relatives had to celebrate Hari Raya at home, while we could go out in London.

“It was quite emotional as we could not gather to celebrate as a family. But thankfully, technology exists and despite the distance, we were able to celebrate together virtually via video calls.”

Aliah said being in the UK allowed her to socialise with Muslims of other nationalities and experience Hari Raya from the perspective of other cultures.

“Every year, there are open houses organised by Malaysian societies in different cities. So far, I have had good Hari Raya food thanks to my friends, who know how to cook traditional Malay dishes despite having to make do without some common ingredients, as they are hard to find here.”

Balqis Badiuzaman, 22, who is doing her bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design at Kingston University, said although she had celebrated Ramadan away from home, this year is different as it is her first time experiencing Ramadan and Hari Raya in a foreign country.

“The long hours of fasting are challenging, along with adapting to Western culture. Fortunately, there are a lot of Muslims at my university, which is located 30 minutes from the heart of London, where they host a buka puasa event and prayers on campus.

“Although I am away from the rest of my family, I am happy my sister is staying with me for a month. This Hari Raya, we plan to perform prayers at a nearby mosque, then proceed to a few Hari Raya events in London.”