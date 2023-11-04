Celebrity preacher acquitted of rape charge

SHAH ALAM: The Sessions Court in Shah Alam has acquitted and released celebrity preacher, Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful, from the charge of raping a woman.

Judge Rihaida Rafie pronounced the verdict yesterday after assessing witness testimonies and exhibits and ruled that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Syed Shah Iqmal, 27, better known as Da’i Syed.

A total of 18 prosecution witnesses were called to testify at Syed Shah Iqmal’s trial after he plead not guilty to raping a woman, 23, in a room of a condominium in i-City, Seksyen 7 here at around 11.35 pm, Sept 11, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Nazneen Zulkifli led the prosecution while lawyer Syed Amirul Syed Edros acted as Syed Shah Iqmal’s counsel.

After the verdict was announced, Syed Shah Iqmal expressed his relief and thanked his family, friends and those who supported and prayed for him.

“Alhamdulillah syukur ke hadrat Ilahi, on 19 Ramadan, I was acquited. I view this as a gift for my entire family as I have cleared my name and honour. Thanks also to my lawyer who stood by me all this time,” he said.

With the acquittal, Syed Amirul confirmed that Syed Shah Iqmal was now free from any legal charge.

Syed Shah Iqmal previously faced two charges, the first, carnal intercourse against the order of nature and the second, molesting a private college student. He was acquitted of those two charges on May 31, 2022 by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court. - Bernama