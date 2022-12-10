Celebrity preacher claims trial to sexually assaulting two teenage boys

SEREMBAN: A celebrity preacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to five charges of sexually assaulting two teenage boys.

Azman Syah Alias, 41, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in a toilet and living room of a resident at a housing area near Labu, Nilai between 3 am and 5 am on July 6.

He was also accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old teenager in a bedroom between 8.30 pm and midnight on Feb 5 and living room of the same house between 3 am and 5 am on July 6.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court set bail at RM40,000 with one surety for all the charges and ordered the accused not to approach the victims and witnesses until the case is completed, to report to the nearest police station every month and surrender his passport.

The court also fixed Dec 8 for the submission of documents.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Husni Fairos Ramly while lawyers Mohamad Zahid Ahmad and Fahmi Adilah represented the accused. - Bernama