PUTRAJAYA: Cement manufacturers have agreed to maintain the price of cement, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Deri Saifuddin Nasution said today.

For over two days he had listened to the cement manufacturers on their reasons for the increase.

“It was pointed out to them that cement was a price control item and they needed the ministry’s permission to hike the price.

“They had informed all their distributors without getting the ministry’s go ahead,“ Saifuddin told the media after launching the guidelines for a vehicle heat-blocker film.

He said the manufactures claimed the price of imported products had gone up and they had no choice but to raise the price.

Saifuddin informed them that a price hike would have a major impact on the government’s plans to build one million affordable houses this year.

He said all 19 manufacturers agreed not to increase the price. They agreed to discuss it with the ministry before increasing the price of the item.