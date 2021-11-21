Cendana organises KLWKND to encourage recovery of arts and culture

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) will conduct an inaugural KLWKND event as part of the Art in The City Programme at the end of this month to encourage recovery of Malaysian arts and culture.

Cendana’s festival director and consultant Joe Sidek said the three-day event, scheduled to begin on Nov 25, aims to rejuvenate the creative community here following the Covid-19 pandemic by engaging in content across different genres of arts.

Joe, who is also the managing director of Joe Sidek Productions, noted that Panggung Bandaraya will host the KLWKND’s opening that will showcase musical shows and some of the best dance choreographers in the country.

He said various programmes were planned to take place via physical demonstrations as well as virtually, such as pre-recorded videos or online live streams, but subject to further changes based on the current situation of Covid-19.

“An assessment will be made in accordance with the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for live events from time to time,“ he told Bernama here, today.

According to Joe, KLWKND programmes encompassed several key highlight clusters, each paired with its own “festival village”, and these highlight programmes are accompanied by a variety of adjunct programmes that take on different genres and subject matters.

Among the programmes planned are Bamboo House; in-kueh-dible trail; Buku2Books; Opera Srikandi Nusantara; Love My (Malaysian) Batik; as well as KLWKND special tours involving thematic tours in and around Kuala Lumpur such as Tugu Park Brickfield.

“KLWKND’s programmes are anchored around key locations in historical places around Kuala Lumpur and each location is also given local monikers such as ‘Di sini’, ‘sinilah’ and even ‘In Situ’,” he added.

Tickets can be obtained for free at www.klwknd.com and the audience is required to register before entering the hall.

