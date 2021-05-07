Census 2020: 18 million Malaysians enumerated

ALOR GAJAH: A total of 18 million out of 32.7 million Malaysians or 55.1 per cent have completed the Malaysia Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020) as of Wednesday (May 5).

Deputy chief statistician (Social and Technical Development programme) Nazaria Baharudin said Putrajaya recorded the highest number of people enumerated at 101.3 per cent, Perlis (82.8 per cent), Johor (77 per cent), Kelantan (72.3 per cent), and Melaka (70.6 per cent).

“Seven states recorded a response rate of more than 70 per cent among households, namely Kelantan (90 per cent), Putrajaya (84.9 per cent), Perlis (80.1 per cent), Johor (78.9 per cent), Melaka (73.2 per cent), Terengganu (72.5 per cent) and Perak (70.6 per cent).

“As for residential areas, six states recorded a high response rate, namely Kelantan 104.1 percent, Putrajaya (100.4 per cent), Perlis (87.0 per cent), Perak (85.2 per cent), Melaka (84.0 per cent and Johor (83.9 per cent),” she said.

She said this to reporters after at the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) field trip programme in Alor Gajah, here today.

Commenting on the Census 2020 exercise in the state, Nazaria said that 659,000 or 71 per cent out of 932,000 Melaka residents have been enumerated.

During the same period, she said DOSM has also covered 264,000 residences in the state.

Nazaria said Alor Gajah recorded a completion rate of 90.5 per cent, Jasin (85.3 per cent) and Melaka Tengah (84.2 per cent).

“This makes Melaka one of the earliest states to complete the Census 2020 exercise which is expected to be fully completed by the end of May 2020,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nazaria gave the assurance that all DOSM staff and volunteers involved in the census exercise would adhere to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council.- Bernama