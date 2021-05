PUTRAJAYA: The face-to-face interviews for the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020), which are being conducted nationwide until June 30, have been postponed to a new date, to be announced later.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), in a statement, said the move was taken to support the government’s efforts to curb and break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 infection.

However, the online census (e-Census) and data collection using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method are still ongoing, said DOSM.

“Therefore, members of the public who have not yet completed the census are urged to cooperate, by filling in the information through the e-Census or telephone call system,” the statement read.

Based on the responses received so far, DOSM said a total of 19.2 million, or 58.8 percent of the estimated 32.7 million Malaysian population in 2020, had been recorded in Census 2020.

For more information, visit the portal www.mycensus.gov.my or contact the nearest state DOSM office. — Bernama