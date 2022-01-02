Central Brigade GOF to assist in flood operations in Segamat

SEGAMAT: The Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) will be mobilised to assist in the flood operations in Segamat district from tomorrow.

Johor acting police chief, DCP Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said that for a start, one platoon comprising 42 members would be sent out to this district and the number be increased, depending on the situation here.

“The Central Brigade GOF and the 5th and 6th battalion will be mobilised, but we will raise the strength if the flood waters have not subsided.

“We will also mobilise the Marine Police and Federal Reserve Unit if the situation requires it,” he said at a news conference held at the Segamat district police headquarters, today.

Khaw said that so far, 15 police officers and 184 policemen were ready to be mobilised to assist the flood victims in this district.

“The bady affected areas are Labis, Jementah, Tenang, Buloh Kasap, Segamat town and Batu Anam,” he said and added that other areas were being monitored including Tangkak and Kota Tinggi while teams would be mobilised to these areas if needed.

So far, 31 villages, three housing estates and the surrounding areas have been hit by floods, with 34 flood relief centres opened in the district, accommodating 1,950 evacuees from 491 families.

Three roads in the district, namely, Jalan Putting, Jalan Jabi Kampung Bukit Tempurung and Jalan Tumang are closed to vehicles except that Jalan Jabi Kampung Bukit Tempurung is open to heavy vehicles only. - Bernama